‘dave’-on-track-to-surpass-‘atlanta’-as-fx’s-most-watched-comedy-series-as-it-awaits-season-2-renewal

Dave Burd (stage name Lil Dicky) has successfully parlayed his strong online following into television success. The rapper-comedian’s new FX comedy series Dave has been a breakout hit, averaging 4.8 million viewers per episode for its five episodes to date across linear, video-on-demand and streaming viewing (most current). That ranks as the second largest average audience of any season of an FX Networks’ comedy just behind the first season of Atlanta (5.2 million). Given its growth trajectory — Dave‘s average audience per episode has increased by 1.2 million viewers in the past two weeks, having averaged 3.6 million total viewers on March 20 — the show is on track to soon eclipse Atlanta‘s tally.

Under normal circumstances, such a strong ratings performance five episodes in would’ve triggered a second season renewal. But the current circumstances are far from normal, with all Hollywood production shut down indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic. Given the uncertainty, FX brass are likely taking a wait and see approach but Dave is expected to get a pickup as soon as networks and studios have an idea when production would be safe to resume.

There are asterisks to the Dave-Atlanta comparison. Both totals include linear, VOD and streaming. Dave is benefitting from streaming on a much bigger platform, Hulu via FX on Hulu; Atlanta was available on the now-defunct FX Now. On the flip side, Atlanta‘s primary network is flagship FX, while Dave is a FXX original. The comedy-centered offshoot network has a slightly smaller reach and lower profile, though Dave’s tally includes repeats on FX.

Dave is co-created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, and executive produced by the pair along with Saladin Patterson, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz and Scooter Braun, and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson. The series is produced by FX Productions.