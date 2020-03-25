dave-grohl-will-share-‘true-short-stories’-during-self-quarantine

Dave Grohl has launched a new Instagram page, titled Dave’s True Stories, to share short stories from his life as we wait out the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hi, my name is Dave,” Grohl wrote in his first post. “Sometimes I play drums. Sometimes I play guitar. Sometimes I tell stories. I’m currently looking for work, so I’d thought I’d pass the time by writing short stories that will make people smile.”

He added, ”My mother was a brilliant English teacher, my father, a wicked speechwriter. So I didn’t to rebel by not paying attention to grammar and/or punctuation in school.” The musician noted that the stories will be based on reality, saying he was looking forward to “sharing some of the more ridiculous moments of my life.”

Grohl has more time on his hands now as Foo Fighters recently announced the postponement of their upcoming 25th anniversary Van Tour due to concerns over the new coronavirus. The tour was split into two legs that would have found the band hitting some of the same cities it visited during its first trek back in 1995. As of now, only the April dates have been rescheduled for December, while information regarding the May concerts is forthcoming.

“So let’s do this right and raincheck shit,” Grohl said of the postponement in a statement. “The album is done, and it’s fuckin’ killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The second we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear shit up like we always do. Promise.”