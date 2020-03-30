dave-grohl-says-hate-from-nirvana-fans-made-him-want-to-pursue-foo-fighters-even-more

It didn’t take too long for Dave Grohl to launch Foo Fighters following Kurt Cobain’s death and the subsequent disbandment of Nirvana. While some Nirvana fans were surely happy to have new music from the band’s members, that didn’t apply to all of them. In fact, Grohl says he got a lot of hate for Foo Fighters at first, but naturally, that only made him want to pursue the band even more.

In the recently published May issue of Mojo, Grohl said of the reactions to his then-new music and his mindset at the time, “[Some Nirvana fans were] like, ‘How dare you be in a band again? Your music is f*cking sh*t and that was a real band and you’re not.’ It’s like, you really think that’s gonna stop me? It only makes me wanna f*cking do it more, y’know. So, you can keep it coming if you want, but I don’t give a f*ck.”

The new MOJO has a Foo Fighters world exclusive, a CD of ’90s alt-rock nuggets, Art Garfunkel, Jarvis Cocker, Margo Price, John Entwistle, Pearl Jam, Jesus & Mary Chain, Black Crowes, Psychedelic Furs and much more. Have a copy delivered to your door: https://t.co/fvmGDufSYk pic.twitter.com/nahEol05nL

— MOJO Magazine (@MOJOmagazine) March 12, 2020

He went on to make the obvious admission that his time in Nirvana was an important factor in Foo Fighters’ success, saying, “I’ve never been afraid to say that if it weren’t for Nirvana, the Foo Fighters wouldn’t be in the same position that we’re in now. We had an advantage right out of the gate that there was an interest in the band because of that. I mean, it’s obvious.”

Meanwhile, Grohl has been taking time to work on non-musical endeavors recently, as he has started writing a series of short stories.