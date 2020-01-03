dave-grohl-and-some-very-special-guests-are-playing-a-one-off-gig-this-weekend

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is set to team up with the surviving members of Nirvana for a one-off show in LA this weekend.

Marilyn Manson, L7 and Cheap Trick are also set to appear on the bill at the arts nonprofit The Art of Elysium’s annual Heaven gala on Saturday (January 4) alongside Beck, St Vincent and Grohl’s daughter, Violet.

Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, who played alongside Grohl in Nirvana, will join him for the performance. The last time the trio played together was in 2018 when they reunited during a Foo Fighters concert at Cal Jam. Smear played with Nirvana as a live member beginning in 1993 up until Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994, and has been a core member of Foo Fighters since 2010.

Meanwhile, yesterday (January 1) the Foo Fighters shared a new photo of a microphone that was set up for recording in the middle of a luxurious corner bath.

“Come on in, the water’s fine…,” they captioned the snap, alongside the hashtag #FF25 to reference their upcoming 25th anniversary.

While it’s currently unclear why they’re choosing to record in the squeaky-clean location, Dave Grohl previously teased that the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold’ will be “fucking weird”.

A release date for their tenth album is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ recently became only the second ’90s music video to reach one billion views on YouTube.