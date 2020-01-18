dave-gilbert-explains-his-late-rise-to-snooker’s-elite-and-his-ever-growing-conkers

David Gilbert is a serious contender to lift the Masters title this weekend, which is not something he, or many others, would have envisaged two or three years ago.

The 38-year-old is making his debut at the event this year and is into the semi-finals after comfortable victories over Mark Allen and Stephen Maguire in the first two rounds.

He has looked nerveless, assured and full of quality in the two victories and now has a superb opportunity to reach the final at the first time of asking when he takes on Stuart Bingham in the last four on Saturday night.

The Angry Farmer, who used to work for his dad’s farming and forestry business, spent years knocking about somewhere between 25 and 60 in snooker’s world rankings.

He appeared to be forging the archetypal career of a journeyman until 2018 when he linked up with SightRight coach Steve Feeney, who helped transform his game, along with a lot of hard work.

‘Obviously Steve Feeney’s had a lot of impact on me,’ Gilbert told the BBC. ‘From my first lesson he showed me why I was making so many bad shots and I’ve understood it.

‘I’ve made a hell of a lot of sacrifices over the last two years and just worked my absolute nuts off.

‘But you’ve still got to win, you’ve got to go out there and do it and slowly but surely the results have been coming my way.’

Having spent years not fulfilling his great potential, Gilbert has been accused of lacking the mental toughness to compete at the pinnacle of the game, even saying so himself as recently as the UK Championship in December.

After a first round exit to James Cahill, Gilbert fumed: ‘I’ve got no bottle so that’s why I haven’t won anything.

‘I should have won today. I want to smash my cue up. I love this tournament but I can’t win a match in it.’

With reflection, Dave has simmered down those comments, and feels that his confidence and belief in the big matches is building all the time.

‘James Cahill beat me and I was a bit back to the old Dave where I was losing my head a little bit,’ Gilbert continued.

‘I just got asked a silly question after I’d lost and I just answered it with a daft answer.

‘Everyone goes on about having no bottle and I’ve not won owt.

‘You can’t get to where I am and do what I do if you’ve got no bottle.

‘I’ve got a little bit and hopefully me conkers will grow a bit more over time.’

Gilbert is yet to lift any silverware in his career, which dates back to first turning pro in 2002, but that looks very likely to change in the near future.

Now settled in the world’s top 16, and into his second Triple Crown semi-final in a matter of months, he is ready to get his hands on a trophy.

‘The big crowd helps me to focus. I used to go the other way,’ continued the world number 11.

‘I believe in myself now and I’m not inhibited by the scenario. I want to be out there against the best players.

‘Getting into this event was never on my agenda in the past but now to have people cheering for me in an arena like this is what you dream of.

‘A lot of people talk about when I’m going to win a tournament and if it happened here it would be the best day of my life.

‘I’m just keeping the same attitude and frame of mind for each match and if I do that I can beat anyone.’

Gilbert believes he is in the same zone this week that he found during his unexpected run to the semi-finals of the World Championship in 2019.

He came within a frame of making the final in Sheffield and, having rediscovered that same feeling, he will be difficult to stop from making the showpiece at Alexandra Palace.

‘I’ve played okay all season but I’ve never quite had that feeling in me arm, nerves but controlled nerves,’ Gilbert said after beating Maguire.

‘I hadn’t had it until that game with Mark Allen, it was like I was back at the Crucible, I don’t know what it is.

‘I struggle with my temperament, but I’m in that bubble, whatever it is, I’ve had it here.’

Stuart Bingham is the next man tasked with stopping the Angry Farmer when they meet at 7pm on Saturday in the second semi-final, following the clash between Shaun Murphy and Ali Carter in the first.

