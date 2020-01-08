‘daughter-murdered-mother-with-electric-drill-in-horrific-christmas-bloodbath’

A daughter murdered her mother with a rechargeable electric drill days before Christmas, prosecutors say.

Jordana Caraway Rogers, 32, reportedly drilled 57 year-old Melinda Rogers at her home in Mansfield, Texas, late last month.

Police who arrived at the crime scene found Rogers ‘black and blue and covered in blood’ with a drill battery at her feet.

Further investigation uncovered a rechargeable drill locked in a master bedroom closet, with the tool covered found covered in hair and blood, according to police.

The horrific killing was exposed after Jordana Rogers was arrested on an aggravated assault charge in Nacogdoches County, Texas, on December 23.

She is said to have battered a man with an unidentified weapon, leaving him with a bloodied face.

During an interview about that allegation, Rogers is said to have asked how her mom was doing.

Her tone so disturbed investigators that they contacted Mansfield Police and asked officers to perform a welfare check.

Melinda Rogers’ body was discovered later the same day, with her daughter reportedly admitting to the murder shortly afterwards.

Friends, neighbors and relatives told police they had not seen the dead woman for several days prior to the discovery of her body.

Her car had also vanished, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Neighbor Regina Potter was among those horrified by news of the murder.

She told 5News: ‘I’m amazed. You never know who you’re living next door to.

‘You don’t see people, you don’t see that kind of behavior around here. You don’t hear of it.’

Jordana Rogers has been charged with her mom’s first-degree murder, and is being held in Sebastian County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Rogers is set to be arraigned Thursday.

Police have yet to share a possible motive for the horrific crime.