daughter-fears-she-will-bump-into-dad’s-killer-when-he’s-released-soon

A mum-of-one is frightened she’ll come across her dad’s killer on the local high street when he’s released from prison soon.

Jaymelea Hurren, 28, from Blackburn, Lancashire, is worried she will bump into Mohsin Mohammed, who fatally attacked her dad Chris Folkes ten years ago.

Ms Hurren was just 17 when Mohammed, then 16, repeatedly kicked her 36-year-old father in the head during a vicious assault in broad daylight in a local park.

Mr Folkes succumbed to his extensive injuries the next day in hospital.

Mohammed was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum sentence of 11 years.

After serving eight, his sentence was reduced, and he will be released as early as this week.

Ms Hurren – who attempted to appeal Mohammed’s reduced sentence – fears she will see him while she’s with her son Chris, seven, who is named after her dad.

She said her grandma could also easily bump into him because his family lived less than a mile away.

Ms Hurren said: ‘The idea that he could be in the same shop as me, near my dad’s only grandchild, who he never got opportunity to meet, feels so unfair.

‘Seeing the person who broke my whole world, and the fear of re-living that trauma is terrifying.

‘It’s like concrete filling my lungs – it’s hard to breathe, and I feel like I’m back, answering the door to the police.’

Ms Hurren said she felt like her dad had lost his voice and she was trying to speak for him.

She added: ‘The attack was so brutal – I still have the hat, covered in the boot marks that ended my dad’s life.

‘My dad’s brain was split in half due to Mohammad’s savage attack – he suffered, and we as his family have suffered the consequences for years, going on without him and fighting for his justice.’