dating-rumors-of-jaden-smith-and-tyler-confirmed!!-jaden-congratulates-his-boyfriend-for-the-grammy-win.

Grammy Awards event became a hotspot for the evolving relationship between Jaden Smith and Tyler. On one side Tyler triumphed over Grammy Awards for the Best Rap Album for Igor. Just moments after this Jaden Smith tweeted “My BF just won Grammy”.

Rumors and assumptions first began in November 2018, when Jaden Smith first called Tyler his boyfriend at Camp Flog Gnaw in 2018. Later Tyler denied the claim at that juncture. Smith said that Tyler does not wish to confess about our relationship but he is my boyfriend and will remain my boyfriend for the whole life.

Famous rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor, Jaden Syre Smith is the son of Hollywood power couple, Will Smith and Jade Pinkett. He has earned awards and gained a good reputation since his childhood. The 22-year-old boy is the youngest son in his family. Jaden has always been cherished for his achievement in movies such as The Karate Kid, After Earth, The Pursuit Of Happyness, etc.

Jaden Smith who has been linked to Kylie Jenner and Odessa Adlon in the past. The actor earlier declared that he is homosexual and dating Tyler has confirmed that he is gay.

Amid all these rumors, confessions, and testimonies made by the partners, their affair stays confusing. It is hard to tell whether the rappers are actually into each other or if their cryptic connection is just a way to blunder things for people and nothing else. However, Jaden Smith’s latest tweet about calling Tyler his boyfriend does spark up matters.

It is clear from all the hints and comments that something is definitely going between these two. Jaden does not hesitate to accept the relationship in public. Let’s see how Tyler reacts to it.