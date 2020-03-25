The heartthrob of every girl Darshan Raval has taken hearts of millions with his voice.



Talking about Darshan Raval, that boy is something else altogether. He is a multi-talented singer and composer, lyricist, actor and performer. There is no doubt to claim Darshan Raval to be the next big trend in the Bollywood music industry?

Some romantic songs by Darshan to have the best lovey-dovey experience:

Baarish Lete Aana,

Tere Siva,

Saari Ki Saari,

Tu Hi Tha,

Shab Tum Ho,

Don't you think Darshan Raval is a name to reckon with? He has an amazing voice and has swept the whole industry with his vocals. He has the right chord in him.