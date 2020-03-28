Darshan Raval and his 5 sensational hits

Darshan Raval is the most famous singer in Bollywood. He is a songwriter, composer, and actor too. He has mesmerized us with his melodious voice. He is also known as India’s Raw Star. He has a huge fan following and people go crazy for his fabulous voice. He is a true sensation of the industry.

The 5 best sensational hits of Darshan Raval are

Kaash Aisa Hota is the most famous song by Darshan Raval which gained 56 million views and it was a major hit song in the industry.

Kheech Meri Photo is sung by Darshan Raval from the movie Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016. The song became a famous one in Bollywood.

Yaara Teri Yaari is another famous song of Darshan Raval from the series Four More Shots. He has stunned everyone with his songs.

Baarish Lete Aana is a song of Darshan Raval and this song was the loved song by all the audience. This song got 36 million views.

Do Din is a 2018 song sung by Darshan Raval and this song received 43 million-plus views and was a major hit song.

