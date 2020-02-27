darren-sammy-to-be-given-honourary-citizenship-of-pakistan-on-march-23

Darren Sammy To Be Given Honourary Citizenship Of Pakistan On March 23

Sports
John koli0

Darren Sammy is currently leading Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League. © Twitter@TheRealPCBMedia

West Indies’ all-rounder Darren Sammy will be given Pakistan’s highest civil award — Nishan-e-Pakistan — and honourary citizenship of Pakistan by President Arif Alvi on March 23, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday. In a tweet, the PCB’s media department announced that citizenship will be conferred on Sammy for his “invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan”.
President of Pakistan Dr @ArifAlvi will confer the highest civilian award and honourary citizenship to Darren Sammy on 23 March for his invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/mn9AiLknB0
— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) February 22, 2020
“President of Pakistan Arif Alvi will confer the highest civilian award and honourary citizenship to Darren Sammy on 23 March for his invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan,” read the tweet.Sammy is currently leading Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).This comes after Zalmi owner Javed Afridi was recently quoted as saying by The Dawn that the franchise had put in a request to the president to grant the Zalmi skipper honorary citizenship of Pakistan and requested PCB chairman Ehsan Mani to pursue it personally so that the application is approved.
 

Related Posts

virat-kohli’s-loved-up-picture-with-wife-anushka-sharma-wins-over-internet

Virat Kohli’s Loved-Up Picture With Wife Anushka Sharma Wins Over Internet

John koli
nz-vs-ind:-team-india-visits-blue-springs-in-new-zealand-ahead-of-test-series.-see-pictures

NZ vs IND: Team India Visits Blue Springs In New Zealand Ahead Of Test Series. See Pictures

John koli
“let’s-settle-this-in-april”-kl-rahul-responds-to-jimmy-neesham’s-challenge

“Let’s Settle This In April” KL Rahul Responds To Jimmy Neesham’s Challenge

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *