darren-lehmann:-former-australia-coach-to-undergo-heart-bypass-surgery

Darren Lehmann will undergo bypass surgery this weekend after being taken ill in Queensland on his 50th birthday.

The former Australia batsman and coach suffered chest pains this morning and was admitted to hospital in Gold Coast, where he was watching his son Jake play for a Cricket Australia XI against England Lions yesterday.

“I would like to thank everyone in the Australian cricket family for their concern,” Lehmann said in a statement put out by Cricket Australia.

“I am receiving the best of medical care and am confident I’ll be back on my feet soon.”

Lehmann currently coaches Brisbane Heat, where the England batsman Tom Banton has just signed a new two-year contract.

Lehmann, who stepped down as Australia coach in the wake of the Sandpaper Scandal two years ago, is also due to coach Headingley-based Northern Superchargers in the Hundred.