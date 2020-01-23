darren-fletcher-urges-manchester-united-to-sign-edinson-cavani-ahead-of-chelsea

Darren Fletcher has urged Manchester United to sign Edinson Cavani ahead of Chelsea and believes his former club are now in a weaker negotiating position for Bruno Fernandes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were beaten 2-0 by Burnley on Wednesday evening to put a further dent in their hopes of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League.

United have been looking to strengthen before the end of the January transfer window and have been in talks with Sporting over a deal for Fernandes.

But Fletcher, who made 342 appearances during his time at Old Trafford, believes United need to ensure that they beat Chelsea to the signing of Cavani.

The Uruguay international is keen to leave Paris Saint-Germain this month, while reports have claimed that Chelsea have already submitted an offer to sign the 32-year-old on loan.

‘It’s a road they didn’t want to go down because they’ve been down that road before but maybe needs must at this time,’ Fletcher told BBC Five Live.

‘Probably a striker as well, [they need to sign] Bruno Fernandes and a striker. It’s at that case in time.

‘If Cavani is available, there’s talk of him going to Chelsea… Manchester United can’t allow Cavani to go to Chelsea.

‘I’m not sure if he is, whether it’s Atletico Madrid [he’s moving to], but if he’s going to Chelsea there’s no way Manchester United can let that happen, they’ve got to make sure he comes to Old Trafford.

‘If haggling over whatever the Bruno Fernandes deal is, it might mean us paying a little bit more, but they will see that tonight as well, Sporting Lisbon will see the desperation from Manchester United and it puts them in an even more powerful position to hold on to the player and get exactly what they want.’





