“dark-season-3”:-ready-to-see-the-mystery-of-time-travel??-here’s-when-you-can-see-this-with-plot,-and-cast!!!

Dark is a German science fiction that gets along with Stranger Things in terms of fame. Both are science fiction and equally thrilling. Here are all the updates you need to know and the relation between Elisabeth and Charlotte.

When is it going to stream?

This series is created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. Dark was first released on 1st December 2017, which gained popularity overnight. It is set in the fictional town of Wonder, Germany. Season 3 was confirmed as early as the release of the second season. So, it was production started in June 2019.

Though there is no official announcement for the release date of the next installment, it is expected that it may hit platforms in mid-2020. Amid coronavirus pandemic, the release date may shift if lockdown remains for a longer duration.

Who are in the cast?

According to Hollywood, most of the previous characters will reprise their roles. Some lead roles are Louis Hofman as Teen Jonas, Jordis Triebel as Katherine, Mark Waschke as Noah, Lisa Vicari as Martha, and Andreas Pietschmann as older Jones.

Though some new cast are going to appear like Barbara Nusse, Hans Diehl, Jakob Diehl, Sammy Scheuritzel, Axel Werner, and Nina Kronjagar.

What will be the storyline?

The previous season ended with a massive twist. Dark is a thriller series that mainly focuses on a disappeared child who later revealed the strings which connect the four families through vicious time travel.

Martha was from another timeline, which taught Jones to save from the nuclear powerplant. The Third season will definitely disclose all the secrets with proper explanation.

The connection between Elisabeth and Charlotte?

Due to time travel audience may get confused about Elisabeth and Charlotte’s relationship. Both are lead characters of the show, and both are the daughter of each other. To be clear, both are the mother of each other as well. That means they will be the grandchild of themselves.