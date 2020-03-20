dark-phoenix-gets-dinged-by-the-new-mutants-director:-you-can-only-go-up

The X-Men movie franchise has been something of a mixed bag, though arguably with more hits than misses. The upcoming big-screen adventure The New Mutants is, of course, set in the superpowered world of the X-Men, but despite being linked to the successful series, The New Mutants has been battling to make it to the big screen since its very conception. With all of the delays, the pressure is on for the movie. However, director Josh Boone has recently stated that he feels the pressure has eased off, particularly thanks to the reception that last years Dark Phoenix received.

“Look, you can only go up after Dark Phoenix. That’s not to say anything bad about the people involved, but it was what it was. Honestly, I feel less pressure now than I did ahead of [the first slated release date]. Because we’ve tested our movie so many times, and audiences have loved it.”

Ouch. Sure, Dark Phoenix is currently the lowest-grossing movie in the X-Men franchise ever when it was released in June last year, and sure, it currently stands at 23% on Rotten Tomatoes with a slightly better score of 64% from audiences. But, still, you don’t need to say it. Although maybe you should say it and thereby force studios to never make movies quite that bad ever again, who knows?

Dark Phoenix picks up with the X-Men as they come face-to-face with their most formidable and powerful foe, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in outer space, Jean is nearly killed when she’s hit by a mysterious cosmic force and she starts to spiral out of control as a result. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful but far more unstable. The X-Men must band together to save her soul and battle forces that want to use Jean’s new abilities to rule the galaxy. Wait a minute, that sounds quite familiar. Oh yes, it is pretty much the same exact plot as 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, which just so happens to also be one of the franchise’s lesser outings. Interesting…

Josh Boone sounds very confident that due to the movie having been screen-tested so many times that his horror-infused addition to the franchise will be worth the wait. The movie was originally scheduled to be released back in 2018 before it was hit with several delays, which were mostly due to the merger between Fox and Disney. The movie has now been delayed again due to the current coronavirus outbreak, with a new release date for The New Mutants not yet announced.

The New Mutants meanwhile follows five young mutants who are discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested. They must come together to fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. This comes to us courtesy of an interview with Josh Boone by Empire.

Topics: Dark Phoenix, The New Mutants, X-Men