daring-expedition-to-remove-artefacts-hidden-inside-titanic-is-piracy,-says-dup’s-robinson

A daring new expedition to seize treasures hidden inside the Titanic for the first time amounts to “pillaging and pilfering the wreck”, a DUP MP has said.

On Tuesday, US firm RMS Titanic Inc revealed plans to cut open the decaying shipwreck and remove the famous Marconi wireless system, described as the “voice of Titanic”.

The Harland & Wolff-constructed passenger liner lies on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean in two main pieces, a third of a mile apart.

The Belfast-built Titanic, which sank after hitting an iceberg on its maiden voyage on April 15, 1912, lies at a depth of about 12,500 feet, around 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland.

The tragedy claimed the lives of 1,517 people.

Dozens of expeditions to the wreck have been carried out since Titanic’s final resting place was discovered 35 years ago.

RMS Titanic Inc (RMST) has recovered thousands of items from the vast debris field surrounding Titanic but the Marconi would be the first artefact taken from inside the wreck itself.