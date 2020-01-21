darbar-vs-bigil:-has-rajinikanth-starrer-surpassed-collection-of-vijay’s-film-at-tamil-nadu-box-office?

Porn site suffered massive cyber attack













Rumours and fake reports spread like wildfire in the times when social media is becoming a part of people’s day-to-day lives. Here is one such example which had created a lot of confusions among the Kollywood cine-goers. Well, it was about Rajinikanth’s Darbar shattering the Tamil Nadu record of Vijay’s blockbuster movie Bigil.

Darbar vs Bigil at TN box office.PR Handout

Darbar yet to Hit a Century

The buzz was in the social media that Darbar had minted over Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu in its first week and beaten the lifetime collection of Vijay’s blockbuster film Bigil in just 10 days. However, leading distributor Tirupur Subramaniam’s clarification has put an end to all the speculations around the issue.

In an interview, Tirupur Subramaniam has said that Darbar has done a fantastic business at the Tamil Nadu box office. He also predicted that the Rajinikanth-starrer would hit a century in its home territory. When asked about the total collection made by the latest biggie, the veteran said that he doesn’t have the exact figure at this stage.

Long Holiday Boosts Collection

Tirupur Subramaniam claims that Darbar enjoyed good footfalls due to long holiday weekend in the state and maintained good occupancy rate in single screens and multiplexes.

Over reminding him about a section of audience questioning the lifetime collection of Bigil in Tamil Nadu, Tirupur Subramaniam reiterated that the Vijay-starrer had grossed over Rs 100 crore in its den.

A movie picture from Rajinikanth’s Darbar.PR Handout

As per the trade reports, Bigil had grossed close to Rs 150 crore and made had a record Rs 80 crore share. Coming to Darbar, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, the movie is yet to breach into century club in the state.

AR Murugadoss-directorial Darbar was released on 9 January and Dhanush’s Pattas was released six days later. Both the movies have done well at the box office.