darbar,-sarileru-neekevvaru,-ala-vaikunthapurramloo:-which-is-the-biggest-money-spinner-of-sankranti?

What is black January?













Three big-ticket releases like Darbar, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo have taken the box office by the storm this Sankranti. Everyone is eager to know which one of them is the biggest money-spinner of the first festival season of 2020.

All the three movies had huge hype, promotion and curiosity generated by its promos before their release. Since all of them aimed at Sankranti, many people in the film circuit called it a clash among the titans. Some of them expressed their concern over their prospects at the box office, as they feared about them eating away each other’s share in various areas around the world.

A lot was spoken about written and spoken about the screen count, ticket price and possible profits or losses to be made by these Sankranti releases. The makers of all these films emerged as smart people as they planned their release, screen and show count very well. Darbar, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo were released in theatres across the globe on January 9, 11 and 12, respectively.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Sarileru Neekevvaru and DarbarCollage of photos taken from Twitter and Facebook

The AR Murugadoss-directed Tamil film opened to a thunderous response at the box office on January 9. The Rajinikanth starrer remained rock-steady at the ticket counters, despite clashing with two Telugu and Two Hindi movies on the later dates. Darbar has reportedly collected over Rs 200 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 11 days. It has become of the top five highest grossing films for Rajini Saar.

Made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, Darbar reportedly fetched Rs 140 crore for its producers from the sale of its global theatrical rights. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 120 crore for its distributors around the world. The film has approximately over 85 over percent of their investments in 1 days. It is expected to return remaining amount (Rs 20 crore) in the coming days.

A movie picture from Rajinikanth’s Darbar.PR Handout

Two days after Darbar hit the screens, the Anil Ravipudi-directed Telugu film was released in the cinema halls cross the globe and it received an earth-shattering opening everywhere. Despite clashing with other Sankranti releases, Sarileru Neekevvaru has collected over Rs 202 crore gross at the worldwide box office in nine days. It has become the highest-grossing film in Mahesh Babu’s career.

Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, Sarileru Neekevvaru fetched Rs 99 crore for its producers from the sale of its theatrical rights. The Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer earned Rs 124 crore for its distributors in nine days. The movie has not only recovered 100 percent of their investments but also earned them a huge profit share of Rs 25 crore for them. It has become a hit venture for the actor.

Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru

A day after Sarileru Neekevvaru, the Trivikram Srinivas-directed film hit the screens on January 12 and opened to an overwhelming response. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has collected over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office in eight days. It has become the highest-grossing movie for Allu Arjun.

Made on a budget of over Rs 100 crore, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo fetched Rs 88 crore for its producers from the sale of its theatrical rights. The Allu Arjun starrer is estimated to have earned over Rs 130 crore for its distributors. Besides recovering their investments, the movie has got them a huge profit share of Rs 42 crore for them.

Ala VaikunthapurramulooTwitter

This Sankranti will be the most memorable one in the last decade, as southern films have collected over Rs 600 crore together at the worldwide box office. It is the highest amount. All the three films are winners of this festival season, but Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is undoubtedly the biggest money-spinner.