darbar-review:-live-audience’s-response

Rajinikanth and Nayanthara have teamed up for AR Murugadoss-directorial movie Darbar. The Lyca Productions-funded movie has the Tamil superstar playing the role of an unconventional cop, while Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty along with Prateik Babbar is the antagonist in the film. Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah and others are part of the supporting cast.

The movie is bankrolled by Lyca Productions, which has ‘funded many successful movies that include Rajinikanth’s mega-budget flick 2.0. The film has Anirudh Ravichander’s music, Santosh Sivan’s cinematography and Sreekar Prasad’s editing.

Story:

Rajinikanth enacts the role named Aadhithya Arunachalam, an Assistant Commissioner of Police. He is a bad cop who finds his own ways to solve cases. The film touches upon issues related to women’s safety and the need for instant justice like the way Hyderabad police killed Disha’s rapists in an encounter, recently.

Hype:

The movie is the first union of Kollywood’s biggest star and India’s one of leading filmmakers. This alone has garnered a lot of hype around the film. Further, the trailer and teasers have evoked a lot of curiosity about Darbar in the minds of the audience. The success of the audio only doubled the expectations of the fans around the film, which is seeing the light of the day in Telugu and Hindi languages as well.

Will the Rajinikanth and Nayanthara-starrer live up to the expectations? Find it out in the viewers’ words below:

Ramesh Bala: #Darbar 1st Half : A Mad Police commissioner cleans up #Mumbai city crime syndicates in his own unique way.. #Thalaivar #Superstar @rajinikanth looks very young and his swag/Mass screen presence is the No.1 highlight.. Pre-interval block is intelligently executed.

Sidhu: #Darbar Interval: Athiradi. Superstar’s style and ARM’s brains come together in very good fashion, there are hardly any dull moments so far. The mind-game narrative works well in the commercial format, lot of intelligence in the screenplay and it’s very enjoyable!

S Abishek Raaja: It is always interesting to see how @ARMurugadoss manages to bring the ‘not so popular’ angle to current affairs. @rajinikanth as usual brimming with energy. @anirudhofficial’s heavy metal version of #ThaniVazhi in the RR is killer. @iYogiBabu doesn’t spare #Thalaivar

Rajasekar: #Darbar – Paisa Vasool entertainment so far from

@ARMurugadoss with his trademark brainy episodes and elevation sequences. Thalaivar steals the show all the way with his infectious energy level. Good!

#Darbar – The second half to begin now. It’s time for Superstar Rajinikanth vs Suniel Shetty game now. Bad cop vs the most wanted criminal in Mumbai.