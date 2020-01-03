darbar-pre-release-event-live-streaming:-watch-rajinikanth-and-ar-murugadoss-addressing-telugu-fans

Watch: Rajinikanth fans welcome Kaala with open hearts













The makers of Darbar are holding a pre-release event for its Telugu version, which will be live-streamed on YouTube today. Superstar Rajinikanth and director AR Murugadoss would address their Telugu fans on this occasion.

Written and directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar is an action thriller film, which is about a cop who must solve the case of a group of murders. Allirajah Subaskaran, the owner of Lyca Productions, is dubbing and releasing it with the same name in Telugu, which will hit the screens with its original version on January 9.

Allirajah Subaskaran has adopted several promotion strategies including Spice Jet Airlines unveiling Darbar Rajini livery on its flights. As a part of its publicity, the producer is now holding a grand pre-release event for its Telugu version at Shilpakala Vedika on Hyderabad 6.00 PM onwards today.

Darbar to have grand Pre-release event

Darbar pre-release event posterTwitter

Lyca Productions tweeted on December 27, 2019, “#DARBARTelugu Grand Pre-release event to happen on the 3rd Jan 2020 at ShilpakalaVedika HYD. #EventByShreyasMedia #DARBAR @rajinikanth @ARMurugadoss #Nayanthara @anirudhofficial @SunielVShetty @i_nivethathomas @divomovies @gaana.”

Celebs at Darbar pre-release event

Superstar Rajinikanth, AR Murugadoss, Nivetha Thomas, other cast and crew are gracing the pre-release event of Darbar. Several biggies from the Telugu film fraternity are also expected to attend this function. Shreyas Group, which is working on arrangements of the event, has distributed thousands of passes to the fans. It is also live-streaming the function on its YouTube channel for other fans who can’t attend it.

Darbar pre-release event arrangementsTwitter

Darbar will compete with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in the Telugu states as well as other parts of the globe. It is going to be a clash among the titans at the box office. Trade experts predict that all three movies will eat away each other’s prospects at the ticket counters and end up suffering losses. It should be which one of them will be the winner of Sankranti.