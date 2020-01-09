darbar-opening-weekend-box-office-collection:-rajinikanth’s-scripts-a-200-crore-movie-even-before-release,-what-will-the-pongal-weekend-earn-for-superstar’s-movie?

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Darbar is in the news, which is releasing on the big screen on Thursday 9th January 2020. But Rajinikanth’s fans are worried about the release of the film on pirated platforms and websites like Tamilrockers, Tamilgun and Telegram where they provide these movies via torrent and streaming online. This may affect the boxoffice collection of Darbar as Thalaivar fans are eagerly waiting for Darbar to break box-office records. TamilRockers is a piracy group website that exploits films to be leaked on the day of release.

Darbar Movie Budget

Darbar ’s total budget is 225 Crores .

Rajinikanth’s salary was 108 crores and AR Murugadoss’ salary was 35 crores INR.

Darbar Screen count

India 975

Overseas 100

Worldwide 1075 screens

Darbar Day 1 Box Office Collection

Darbar may have an overall 38%-43% Occupancy on its 1st day, 8th January 2020.

Darbar Movie Day 1 Occupancy Breakup (Estimated)

Morning 40-45%

Afternoon 35-40%

Evening 70-75%

Night 65-70%

Estimates 13.5 to 14.2 cr.

Darbar Box Office Collection Day Wise

Day India Net Collection Day 1 [ Thursday ] ₹ 13.50 Cr may earn Total ₹ 14.5 Cr

Darbar Box Office Collection Opening Weekend

Day India Net Collection Days [ Thursday – Sunday ] ₹ 44 Cr may earn Total ₹ 46.5 Cr

Darbar Tamil First Day Advance Booking Reports (Main Regions)