darbar-movie-review:-this-is-what-telugu-critics-are-saying-about-rajinikanth-film

Director AR Murugadoss’s movie Darbar has failed to impress the Telugu film critics, as it has garnered mixed review and rating. They say that superstar Rajinikanth carries the movie on his shoulders and it is a treat for his fans.

Darbar story: Aditya Arunachalam (Rajinikanth) is a badass commissioner of police in Mumbai. He nabs young drug mafia head Ajay Malhotra (Prateik Babbar), who is the son of international criminal Hari Chopra (Suniel Shetty), who killed several cops by burning. The twist in the tale comes after he kills Ajay. The cat and mouse game between Hari and Aditya forms the crux of the story.

The Telugu critics say that AR Murugadoss has picked up a routine cop drama and mixed all the commercial ingredients to impress Rajinikanth fans. The first half is gripping and entertaining. But the tempo drops a bit in the second half, which is good in parts. The climax appears to be rushed.

Rajinikanth carries the complete film on his shoulders and Darbar is a big Sankranti treat for his fans. Nayanthara, Prateik Babbar, Suniel Shetty and others have done justice to their roles. The movie has decent production values and music, camera work, action and dialogues are the attraction on the technical front, add the critics, who have rated it an average of 2.75 out of 5 stars.

Darbar is a serious cop drama which has some engaging moments going it’s way in the first half. But things get bogged down in the last twenty minutes making the film a bit dull. Rajini’s fans will love their star hero as he is superb. As the other biggies are also releasing, we need to see how this film will cope up the heavy competition. Apart from that, this film ends up as a decent watch this week.

Director AR Muguadoss has placed a huge burden on 69-year-old Rajinikanth’s feeble shoulders to carry the movie. “Darbar” ends as a half-backed commercial potboiler.

Strictly for Rajini fans, other would not actually like much because it has the same routine screen play and story line. But, if you are a heroic movie lover you may give it a shot.

Darbar has a lot of substance in terms of script, which makes it a watchable affair. AR Murugadoss’s idea of making a cop with grey shades works to a great extent, thanks to Rajinikanth’s brilliant performance in the role of Aaditya Arunasalam. The first half of Darbar is good, whereas the second half is pretty average.

