darbar-box-office-collection-(worldwide):-rajinikanth-starrer-enters-second-weekend-with-a-bang

Rajinikanth’s Pongal release Darbar has successfully completed its first-week run in theatres and entered the second weekend with a bang. The movie has retained majority of the screens and audience’s response for the tickets is above-average for Saturday and Sunday in Chennai.

Rajinikanth in Darbar.PR Handout

Darbar 9 Days Collection in Chennai

Rajinikanth’s film had got a thunderous start at the Chennai box office by minting Rs 2.27 crore. In the next two days, the movie enjoyed good footfalls as it collected Rs 1.61 crore and Rs 1.67 crore, respectively, to end its three-day collection at Rs 5.55 crore.

Post first weekend, the collection of A-list actors’ films usually drops, but Darbar managed to retain the momentum. In fact on its first Monday, the AR Murugadoss’ creation fared better than Saturday and Sunday by earning Rs 1.73 crore.

The business of the Rajinikanth-starrer witnessed a normal drop in the next two days by collecting Rs 86 lakh and Rs 81 lakh, respectively. However, the occupancy rates improved on Thursday and Friday as it earned Rs 1.02 crore and Rs 98 lakh, respectively.

The 8-day first week total collection of Darbar stands at Rs 10.95 crore. On Friday, the movie, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, has made a collection of Rs 90 lakh to take its total tally to Rs 11.85 crore. It is now in the seventh place in the list of top 10 highest grossing films in Chennai.

The top 10 list can be seen below:

2.0: Rs 24 crore

Kabali: Rs 23 crore

Baahubali 2: Rs 18 crore

Petta: Rs 15.56 crore

Mersal: Rs 15.50 crore

Viswasam: Rs 12.54 crore

Darbar: Rs 11.85 crore

Kaala: Rs 11.45 crore

NEP: Rs 11 crore

Theri: Rs 10.75 crore