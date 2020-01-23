darbar-box-office-collection:-rajinikanth’s-film-beats-bigil-lifetime-collection-in-chennai

Rajinikanth’s Darbar has surpassed the lifetime collection of Vijay’s Diwali release Bigil at the Chennai box office. The movie is now heading towards finding a place in the list of all-time highest-grossing Tamil movies in Chennai.

14 Days, 14 Crore

By the end of its 14-day run in theatres, Darbar has breached-past over Rs 14-crore mark in Chennai. It has not overtaken Bigil collection (Rs 14.02 crore) in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. It has now found a place in the top-five-grossing movies in Chennai.

The list is topped by Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which minted Rs 24 crore in Chennai. Looking at the trends, Darbar is unlikely to break this record. However, there is a strong chance of the movie featuring in the list of top-five highest grossing Tamil films in Chennai.

As per the industry insiders, the AR Murugadoss-directorial has the chance to gross over Rs 15-16 crore in its lifetime in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. If it achieves, then the Rajinikanth-starrer will find a place in the aforementioned list.

Check out the top five grossing movies in Chennai:

Ranking Movie Name Lifetime Collection 1 2.0 Rs 24 crore 2 Kabali Rs 23 crore 3 Baahubali 2 Rs 18 crore 4 Petta Rs 15.56 crore 5 Mersal Rs 15.50 crore

Darbar had a solo release this Pongal. The movie did not face any competition like last year when Rajinikanth’s Petta had a clash with Ajith’s Viswasam.

In the first weekend, Darbar raked in Rs 7.40 crore in four days. The long holiday weekend helped the film to do well in the next few days. By the end of its second weekend, the 10-day collection of the flick, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, stood at Rs 13.37 crore.