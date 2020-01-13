darbar-box-office-collection:-rajinikanth-starrer-sets-new-benchmark,-shatters-baahubali-2,-nkp-1st-weekend-records

Rajinikanth’s speech at Darbar pre-release event in Hyderabad













Rajinikanth’s Darbar has got a record-breaking start at the Chennai box office. The Kollywood movie has beaten numerous of records and has set new benchmark for himself in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.The AR Murugadoss’ creation has shattered the first-weekend records of the films like SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 and Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai.

Darbar 1 Weekend Collection in Chennai

In the opening weekend, Darbar has grossed Rs 7.41 crore at the Chennai box office, as per Behindwoods. The movie had minted Rs 2.27 crore on the first day and registered stupendous response from the audience in the next two days. As the film did not face any competition, the Lyca Productions-funded flick had 753 shows in just three days.

It has beaten the first-weekend record of Ajith Kumar’s Nerkonda Paarvai, which had raked in Rs 5.72 crore in 540 shows. It has made such a business in four days, while Darbar has earned the aforementioned amount in just three days. The Rajini’s latest film has shattered the 3-day opening weekend collection of Bigil, which had earned Rs 5.33 crore in 675 shows.

Check Out the Top 5 Movies before Darbar’s Gigantic Start

Movie Name: Nerkonda Paarvai:

Days: 4-day Weekend

Total collections: Rs 5.72

Shows: 540

Movie Name: Bigil:

Days: 3-day Weekend

Total collections: Rs 5.33 crore

Shows: 675

Movie Name: 2.0

Days: 4-day Weekend

Total collections: Rs 5.09 crore

Shows : 933

Movie Name: Petta

Days: 4-day Weekend

Total collections: Rs 4.76 crore

Shows : 444

Movie Name: Vivegam:

Days: 4-day Weekend

Total collections: Rs 3,98 crore

Shows : 870

The movie has got the permission to have special shows for a week since its release. This has turned out to be a blessing for the movie, which has Nayanthara in the female lead. With the Pongal holidays for the school and colleges in Tamil Nadu till 15 January, the business is expected to be remain stable for the next few days.