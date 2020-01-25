danny-tetley-victim’s-parents-compare-jailed-x-factor-star-to-jimmy-savile:-‘he’s-a-monster’

The parents of X Factor star Danny Tetley’s youngest victim have compared the jailed star to Jimmy Savile.

The 39-year-old appeared at Bradford Crown Court on 24 January, after pleading guilty to admitted seven charges of causing sexual exploitation of boys aged between 14 and 16, as well as two counts relating to the distribution of indecent images.

His nine-year jail term forms part of a 17-year extended sentence, meaning Tetley will be closely monitored on licence for eight years after being released from the nine year jail term.

The mother of Tetley’s youngest victim, who was 14 years old, told The Sun: ‘He’s a monster. We’ve cried so much that our tears have dried up. My son is innocent. He feels ashamed. He’s been suicidal.’

She and the victim’s father said that Tetley groomed their son while they were both asleep at night.

The victim’s father added: ‘I feel like a failure. Tetley befriended kids who were X Factor fans. It’s very similar to how Jimmy Savile operated.’

At the sentencing, Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC said: ‘This has been most distressing for the victims.

‘The press are here in force for the extent of gravity of the case, the number of child victims. Your celebrity is now gone, tarnished and destroyed.’

The judge said that Tetley ‘exploited’ the status that The X Factor gave him, saying: ‘You abused that status to satisfy your perverted sexual needs,’ and assessed Tetley as a ‘highly predatory and manipulative individual’.

Judge Durham Hall said that grooming was at the heart of the case, noting the young age of the boys (14, 15 and 16) and said: ‘What you demanded and showed were blatant and the disgusting level to which you sank, Mr Tetley, was quite unbelievable.’

Before sentencing, the defence claimed that Tetley was bullied in school due to his ‘facial disability’, after 14 operations for a cleft palate as a child.

The prosecution said that one of the boys was offered £700 for a nude video by Tetley, with the boy saying he sent 15 to 20 images, one being a penis after masturbation.

The boy was a fan of Tetley’s, with the singer providing him with images of the X Factor cast. Prosecutor Michael Smith said that another boy was paid £350 for videos of the boy masturbating, while Tetley offered to get another boy into the VIP area of a rugby match.

One boy was offered £150 for a picture, in which he was wearing transparent boxer shorts, with Tetley messaging: ‘Jeez, they are transparent. Send same pic but drop the boxers.’

While another teenage boy said he didn’t want to do what Tetley was asking for pictures of, with Tetley messaging: ‘Start with easy ones and see how you feel. Lol.’

In December, the singer formally entered a guilty plea at Bradford Crown Court for five charges of causing sexual exploitation of a child.





