danny-rose-says-tottenham-were-hurt-by-mousa-dembele-and-kyle-walker-exits

Danny Rose says the departure of key players did hurt Tottenham’s progress under Mauricio Pochettino, but recent signings have showed promise.

Pochettino guided Spurs to two finals during his five-and-a-half-year reign, the League Cup in 2015 and – most notably – last season’s Champions League showpiece.

Spurs also enjoyed two title challenges, coming close in 2016 and 2017, but ultimately Pochettino was empty-handed come in sacking last November.

Rose, who has since left Spurs on loan, says the departure of Kyle Walker in the summer of 2017 and Moussa Dembele a few months before the Champions League final was “disheartening”.

“One of the last days I was at the club, I was speaking to Eric Dier about how dangerous we were and how powerful we were,” he told BBC 5Live.

He added: “To lose Kyle Walker, who for me is one of the best in the world, and Moussa, who is the best I’ve ever played with, and one you see [them] leave it does dishearten you a little bit, I won’t lie about that.”

Spurs have since seen Christian Eriksen leave, but have tied the likes of Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld down to long contract extensions.

Rose is positive about what the future holds for Spurs, with summer arrival Tanguy Ndombele impressing and Giovani Lo Celso earning a permanent move after joining on loan.

Rose continued: “The signings the club did make this season, like [Tanguy] Ndombele – give it time but he’s one of the future. He’s awesome.”