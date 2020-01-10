danny-ings-exclusive:-‘i-have-always-believed-in-myself-and-to-be-on-this-run-is-vindication-of-my-belief’ 

Danny Ings can recall with the clarity of a goalscoring obsessive the moment he ran onto Jack Stephens’ ball over the top at St Mary’s against Tottenham Hotspur nine days ago, and the calculation he made as Toby Alderweireld came over to make the challenge.
Sitting on his sofa at home on the outskirts of Southampton, the Premier League’s most in-form goalscorer modestly reflects on how he sensed that the Spurs centre-back anticipated he would strike the ball first time with his right foot. In that moment Ings decided to lift it over Alderweireld, in the style of Paul Gascoigne against Scotland at Euro 1996, and strike with it his left foot – and the rest was Match of the Day gold.
Ings, 27, is on the kind of run that all goalscorers dream of: 13 goals in the Premier League, behind only Jamie Vardy, and 15 in all competitions. He has scored against his former club Liverpool; against Tottenham home and away, as well as Chelsea, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers among others. He has done so in a team that most picked as relegation candidates pre-Christmas until Ings’ goals changed the picture. He has done so with fewer touches of any leading English striker and his goals to minutes ratio is second only to Vardy. As strikers go, Ings is red-hot.
“If anything it showed my confidence in that moment,” he says reflecting on his Spurs matchwinner. “It’s definitely my favourite this season. It reminded me of the momentum I had at Burnley when I could try different things and they would come off. It’s amazing what confidence can do. That’s what you see with the top players in the game. They have confidence all the time and they have no shame in trying different things. Sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn’t. It felt really good to score a goal like that.”
He goes into Saturday’s game against his old manager Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City as the highest-scoring England-eligible striker in the Premier League. He scored the last goal of Rodgers’ Liverpool regime against Everton on Oct 4, 2015 and 11 days later injured his anterior cruciate ligament in Jürgen Klopp’s first Melwood training session. The following October against Spurs in the League Cup he suffered cartilage damage to his knee that cost him the best part of another season. But he has refused to allow the injuries to define him.
During those two long rehabilitation periods he made a pledge to his friend and agent David Threlfall, and his father and former Sunday league coach, Shayne, that he would come back a better player. Has he? “I think so,” he says, “I really do”. He knew that some in the game would think he was no longer the high-energy goalscorer who made his England debut three days before his first injury in 2015. His main concern was not to stand still. “Other players are developing and learning a lot quicker,” he says, “so it was important I did too.”
He watched every Liverpool game and then when he did come back into the squad in 2017-18 he took every chance he could in training to learn from a master of his position, Roberto Firmino. “So intelligent,” Ings says of the Brazilian. “He knows exactly where the pressure is around him. He knows where he is going to put the ball – whether he is going to take on a player or pass it. Players like that are at the top of their game and I loved learning from him.”
“It’s hard to explain where I am now. I have always believed in myself and to be on this run is vindication of my belief and the belief of the people closest to me. I feel I have momentum. You get more chances as a striker if you have. I am in that mode where I give myself the best chance I can to score every week. Some weeks I am not going to score, that is perfectly normal. The more positions I get into to score, the more I am going to get.”
He has been fit now for 2½ years but last summer was the first since he joined Liverpool that he has done a full pre-season. In the summer of 2018 his move to Saints went to deadline day and then in the second game against Everton he developed a serious blister on the ball of his right foot. “The skin sheared off, a massive hole,” he says. “I couldn’t train through the week. They had to inject around it to numb it.”
He was in the team but the elusive momentum stayed out of reach. He was rarely completely fit. Last summer before pre-season he had just a week off. He trained with his old Bournemouth academy team-mate Alex Parsons, now captain of Worthing FC and a personal trainer with a specialism in elite football fitness. Ings feels stronger than ever.
He was not a regular starter at the beginning of this season when manager Ralph Hasenhüttl occasionally opted for new signing Che Adams. It was not until Sept 24 when Saints faced rivals Portsmouth in the League Cup that he felt his season turned around. As the local boy who had played at the Saints academy up to the age of 10 he relished the opportunity and scored twice in a 4-0 win at Fratton Park. He has scored in the Merseyside derby and in 2014 the goal that gave Burnley their first win over Blackburn Rovers in 35 years. “My passion comes out even more in derby games,” he says. “It was a special night and helped me build to the point where I am now. I haven’t really looked back since.”
He went on a run of three goals in three games before the Friday night catastrophe for Saints in October when Leicester won 9-0 at St Mary’s, and since then has nine goals in his last 10 games. Southampton are up to 12th and Ings is the key figure in the side. He spent his first year at the club on loan, and by the summer he will have just two years left to run on a three-year contract. His reputation as a Premier League goalscorer is now well-established and it is hard to see how Gareth Southgate can ignore him for England’s March friendlies squad.
A difficult subject for Ings to approach but he has long said that he does not want to retire with just one cap. Southgate gave him his first international experience with the Under-21s at the 2015 European championships for which Ings was grateful. “It’s great to see how well Gareth has done with England and how far we have come,” he says. “Everyone can see the way the team has grown with young players. You feel the England squad just gets better and better.
“I have never wanted to be that one-cap guy for England. I have always said that, but I also know the quality that we have in this country and how difficult it is to get into the squad. All I can do is give myself the best chance by playing the best I can for my club. I will never sit here and say I should be in the squad.”
He has learned to be a little more selfish, and resist the temptation to drop deep in search of possession. He has always been the kind of striker willing to close down a full-back or link-up play but Hasenhüttl wants him stretching defences and creating spaces for others as one of two strikers in what the Austrian sees as a 4-2-2-2 system. “I make sure that when the ball comes in the box or someone wants to play it in behind, I am there,” Ings says. “I will kick myself if I am not in that position. I felt last season I found myself playing a lot deeper and being more of a provider but this year I am just really focusing on being that No9.”
Like many top players he now employs a chef at home to give himself the perfect preparation, and his two Goldendoodles, Lewie and Daisy, follow him around the house closer than even the most determined centre-back. Life is good. We talk about the serendipity 12 years ago of his father being on the same course as a coach from Bournemouth who agreed to take a 15-year-old Ings on trial and three weeks later he had a place at the academy.
His career was launched that day and since then he has had to come back more than once against steep odds to reach a point when he goes into the weekend in Southgate’s thoughts as well as the nation’s fantasy football teams. “I have had it many times this season when I have nicked a scrappy goal that has helped us get back into the game or win a game,” Ings says. “It makes you feel really happy knowing that you have done your job. A feeling I have craved for a long time.”