danny-dyer-speaks-out-on-eastenders-future-amidst-rumours-mick-carter-will-die

Danny Dyer, who plays Mick Carter in EastEnders, has spoken out amidst rumours his alter ego will die in the show’s 35th anniversary episodes.

As reported in the Mirror, Danny said: “Another 10 year stretch and then I’ll just take a backseat.

“I love EastEnders. I’m very grateful, it’s a lovely, lovely job. I’m on the best soap ever invented.”

However, one major character will die on the soap’s anniversary as they will fall into the River Thames as the Carters, along with other Albert Square residents, celebrate The Queen Vic, winning the ‘Best Pub’ competition.

Mick and Linda’s pub The Queen Vic wins ‘Best Pub’ competition (Credit: BBC)

According to the publication, at Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia premiere, Danny said: “I think I’m alright,” before adding that the death is “a massive shock to the whole cast.”

Danny joined the soap in 2013, but could we see him be killed off?

Is his committment to stay a red herring to throw us off the scent? Or is Mick definitely not the one who’ll lose his life?

Recently the cast of the BBC soap were spotted filming the scenes on a boat.

Kellie Bright, who plays Mick’s wife Linda Carter, Shona McGarty, who plays Whitney Dean, Laila Morse, who plays Mo Harris, and Jane Slaughter, who plays Tracey the barmaid were all pictured alongside Danny shooting the episodes.

Major cast members were spotted filming on the boat (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders fans think they know who dies in 35th anniversary stunt

Others on the boat included Luisa Bradshaw-White, who plays Mick’s aunt Tina Carter, Jasmine Armfield, who plays Bex Fowler, Milly Zero, who plays Dotty Cotton, Jack Branning actor Scott Maslen and Jack’s brother Max Branning, played by Jake Wood.

Another 10 year stretch and then I’ll just take a backseat.

Other actors reported to be filming the scenes are Ian Beale and sons Peter, played by new actor Dayle Hudson and Bobby Beale, played by Clay Milner Russell.

Keanu actor Danny Walters was photographed filming on the boat (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders fans LIVID with ‘vile Sonia as she steals from Dot

Actor Danny Walters, who plays Keanu Taylor, was also spotted filming scenes, despite his character recently fleeing Walford.

Who do you think will be killed of on the show’s 35th anniversary?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.