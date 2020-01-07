danny-dyer-and-danny-miller-lead-nominations-at-the-national-television-awards-2020

EastEnders Danny Dyer and Emmerdale’s Danny Miller have both been nominated for the Serial Drama Performance in this year’s National Television Awards.

The two stars are head to head in winning an NTA after their incredible performances on their respective shows.

The awards show, which asks the British public to vote for their favourite and most loved TV stars and shows to win the top prizes, is entering its 25th year this year.

Danny impressed fans when it was revealed his character Mick Carter had been struggling with anxiety in silence and keeping the illness secret from his partner Linda for a while.

The series had Mick collapsing and facing anxiety attacks while his wife Linda has been struggling with alcoholism.

Danny also won the serial drama performance award in 2019, so let’s see if he can do it again.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale Danny’s character Aaron Dingle has been dealing with his own share of problems.

Aaron recently watched his husband Robert depart as he was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering sister Victoria’s rapist, Lee Posner.

Emmerdale star Danny Miller has spoken about the Christmas ahead for Aaron Dingle and revealed that it will be a period of ‘bereavement’ for his character, as he continues to mourn the departure of hubby Robert.

After transferring to a prison in the Isle of Wight, Robert wanted to set Aaron ‘free’, so he made the decision to cut ties with him, and subsequently gave him divorce papers.

Yikes.

Aaron has always been a fan favourite, so it’s no surprise that he’s joined other soap stars for nominations.

Along with both Danny’s, Katie McGlynn also got nominated after her exit as Sinead Tinker on Coronation Street reduced the nation to tears.

Comedian, author and Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams is on board as a brand new host for the awards event, and he will be leading the celebrations for the NTA’s silver anniversary show.

Gregory Finnegan from Hollyoaks is also in contention for serial drama performance.

There are 14 different categories for this year’s NTAs, including a brand new ‘Challenge’ category in which hit shows such as The Circle and Race Across The World are longlisted alongside the likes of favourites such as Love Island and The Great British Bake Off.

The National Television Awards will be on ITV on Tuesday 28 January.

MORE: The Grand Tour season 4: James May promises ‘fantastic’ Madagascar special after hinting he’ll quit Amazon Prime series

MORE: The Witcher season 1 review: Henry Cavill-led fantasy series shows promise in slow-building opening act