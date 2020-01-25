danny-amendola-said-it’s-hard-to-see-tom-brady-in-anything-other-than-a-patriots-jersey

In an interview with ESPN’s David Lloyd on SportsCenter on Friday, Danny Amendola said it’s hard for him to see Tom Brady in anything other than a Patriots jersey, and he’s “holding on” like everybody else.

The one-time Patriots wide receiver, Amendola called his former quarterback the “ultimate competitor” and said he’s confident Brady will continue to excel going forward.

“His competitive nature is still through the roof,” Amendola told Lloyd, “and whatever team gets him, if he stays in New England or if he goes elsewhere, he’s going to bring a high level of football there.”

Amendola said he believes Brady wants to spend time with his family, and he expects that to be a major factor in his decision.

He’s not necessarily buying the hype that the Los Angeles Chargers could be a prime landing spot, but he’s waiting to see how it unfolds like the rest of the world.

“It’s going to go however he wants, I think,” Amendola said.

Danny Amendola joins @SportsCenter, and shares his viewpoint on Tom Brady’s future, and what he will prioritize. “It’s hard for me to see him in any other jersey than a Patriots jersey, so I’m holding on just like everybody else is,” he says. pic.twitter.com/pZaXKQ5HuL — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 24, 2020

Amendola, who is also a free agent, mentioned how much influence Brady has on a team, noting that Brady is the face of the organization.

“Tom was no different than any other player,” Amendola said. “He would get coached just like any other player. But we all knew in the locker room, when Tom was talking, that he was just as important as Mr. (Robert) Kraft, just as important as Coach (Bill) Belichick within our locker room.”