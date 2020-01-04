danniella-westbrook-‘devastated’-over-ghost-towns-co-host-derek-acorah’s-death-as-she-pays-tribute

Danniella Westbrook has shared an emotional tribute to her old friend and Ghost Towns co-host Derek Acorah after his death.

The star said she’s ‘devastated’ by the death of her friend, sharing a couple of sweet snaps of the pair of them together.

’Im devastated to wake up this morning to the news of my friend Degsy passing,’ Danniella wrote.

‘I had the privilege of working alongside him for a few years. Derek was funny amazing a gentleman& a very good friend.

‘My thoughts are with Gwen Ray & the family. RIP Degsy #DerekAcorah.’

The former EastEnders actress hosted Ghost Towns alongside the late star and Angus Purden from 2005 to 2006.

The show saw the medium travel across the UK, hearing stories of hauntings from residents.

Myleene Klass and Rhodri Owen eventually took over from Danniella and Angus for the third and final series.

The medium – best known for his stint on Most Haunted and Celebrity Big Brother – passed away aged 69, following a ‘brief illness’.

His wife Gwen explained he was ‘taken really quickly’ after he became sick.

‘It was pneumonia which got him in the end,’ she said. ‘He developed sepsis and was in intensive care. I’m heartbroken to have lost him.

‘It’s devastating that’s he’s gone.’ She confirmed the tragic news in a heartbreaking statement on her Facebook page.

‘Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I’m devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness,’ it read. ‘Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me – I can never thank you enough.’

Gwen also appeared to slam an unknown couple who ‘hounded’ the late Celebrity Big Brother star on his deathbed, stating she ‘won’t forget’ their actions.

‘To the vile couple who hounded him for responses to their ridiculous campaign whilst he was in Intensive Care in a coma, I hope you have the decency to hang your heads in shame,’ she continued.

‘I have things to deal with now but I won’t forget nor will I forgive what you have done!’

Derek’s co-star Yvette Fielding has also paid tribute after his passing.





