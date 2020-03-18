danneel-ackles-and-genevieve-padalecki-finally-come-in-person-in-new-supernatural-photos

It appears like Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles are staging one hell of a team-up. New photos from Monday’s bout of Supernatural, titled “Destiny’s Child,” feature Ruby (Padalecki) and Jo (Ackles) looking rather friendly because they come in person for the very first time. Are they plotting to resurrect Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino)? Forming a support group to determine what’s happening in Westworld’s third season? Guess on your own in the photos below. The episode will dsicover Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) continue the seek out the thing that will provide them with an advantage within their fight Chuck (Rob Benedict). The quest leads them to Jo and a “secret that could have died with Ruby,” per the state description. Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) calls on Jack (Alexander Calvert) to accomplish the “unthinkable” to be able to help the brothers. Supernatural Season 15: Premiere Date, Spoilers, Recaps, and much more

The episode marks Ruby’s first appearance since being killed by the Winchesters by the end of Season 4. As you’ll recall, Ruby may be the demon who dated Sam and coerced him into drinking demon blood before ultimately betraying him in order to free Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) from the Cage. Meanwhile, Jo, aka the angel Anael, was initially introduced in Season 13 and helped Lucifer regain his strength following the former king of hell returned to Earth along with his powers depleted. She was last seen teaming up with Cas in Season 14.Catch Padalecki and Ackles back action in the Supernatural episode “Destiny’s Child,monday ” which airs, March 23 at 8/7c on the CW.

Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles, SupernaturalPhoto: Katie Yu/The CW Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles, SupernaturalPhoto: Katie Yu/The CW Danneel Ackles, SupernaturalPhoto: Katie Yu/The CW Genevieve Padalecki, SupernaturalPhoto: Katie Yu/The CW Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles, SupernaturalPhoto: Katie Yu/The CW