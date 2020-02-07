Danielle van de Donk: Playing for Arsenal isn't my toughest examination

When it comes to studying for her degree or performing on the pitch, Arsenal midfielder Danielle van de Donk is in no doubt which is tougher.

Ahead of Sunday’s north London derby, the 28-year-old, who has made more than 100 appearances for the Netherlands, said: “I actually think the degree is harder for me than my football because I know I have got talent.

“My studies are not a bigger achievement than winning the Euros for the Netherlands, of course, but for me, it is a big thing.

“I have been studying sport management and marketing for eight years at the Johan Cruyff University and I really hope to graduate in May.

“I have to communicate with my tutor over FaceTime sometimes and I need to travel back for my exams and everything, so it is hard.”

Van de Donk’s studies have led to her setting her sights on a role in management when she retires, either in the men or women’s game.

“I like to give orders and I can manage very well,” she says, with a grin. “I would like to see myself as a boss somewhere.”

Right now, she is fully focused on performing for Arsenal as she continues to live out her childhood dream of playing football professionally.

“I wasn’t really allowed to play football in the house growing up, but I made this little square with two closets, a table and chair,” she adds.

“I could bounce the ball off all of them and it was very good for my skills. You couldn’t really take the ball off me and I think my parents saw we need to let her play football, because she can do it.

“They could bring me a bike or whatever and I would say, ‘Nah, give me the football!’ I was just always playing.”

Having honed her skills using the furniture at home, Van de Donk was soon showcasing her talent on the pitch and she credits playing in a boys’ team for many years as being key to her success.

“Every girl who talks to me and says she wants to be a professional football player I ask, where do you play? Do you play with the girls or boys?” she says.

“I would always say just play with the boys as long as you can and eventually you will make the step up to the women’s game.

“I do think if when you are younger you are put in a more difficult position, then you learn from it.”

Van de Donk has developed since then to establish herself as one of the best performers in the Women’s Super League and is a key part of an Arsenal side that are looking to retain their crown this season.

They are third in the table, three points behind Manchester City and two adrift of Chelsea. Next up are Spurs, who they beat 2-0 in November at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of a record Women’s Super League crowd of 38,262.

Sunday’s rematch is at Borehamwood, Arsenal women’s home ground, but Van de Donk is hoping Emirates Stadium can one day be the venue of choice for such a derby.

“We had a game in the Emirates against Bayern Munich in pre-season, but I just got back from the World Cup so I wasn’t allowed to play,” she says.

“I was gutted I couldn’t play on that pitch in that stadium. I just think that is a great development.

“You see it more and more everywhere, like at Juventus, they are breaking records letting the women play in the men’s stadium.

“I think once in a while that should be allowed.

“I love Borehamwood and it is perfect for now, but for the women’s game I really hope sometimes it develops into bigger stadiums.”