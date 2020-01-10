daniel-radcliffe-reveals-he-once-got-mistaken-for-being-homeless:-‘apparently-i-need-to-shave-more’

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliff has revealed that he once got mistaken for being homeless after a man gave him five dollars for a coffee (an easy mistake to make I guess…).

Speaking to host Graham Norton, the actor opened up about getting recognised wherever he goes and he recalled the moment a man in New York thought he was homeless.

‘It’s weird and funny, with some very odd moments,’ he began.

‘I was in New York recently with my girlfriend and while she was in a shop, I was outside with our adopted dog. It was very cold, and I had on a hoodie, a fleece and then a big coat over the top.

‘Because it was so cold, I knelt down to warm the dog and I saw this guy looking at me and then he walked past me. But then he came back and handed me five dollars and said, “Get yourself a coffee mate” Apparently, I need to shave more often.’

The Woman in Black actor also spoke to Graham about his new play Endgame, in which he stars with Alan Cumming and when asked about his love of the theatre he responded: ‘I think it makes me better.

‘It’s hard work and gives me a lot of confidence to know that I’m not entirely the product of editors and producers and that I can do it on my own and exist outside of that. It’s also fun. I love being on film sets, but you don’t get the raw rush you get on stage.’

Asked if his fans will go and see whatever he is in, he added: ‘I think there is a fair amount of that. It’s a nice part of my job that I maybe get to introduce people to stuff they might not otherwise see.’

Also joining Daniel on the show, Graham will welcome Miriam Margolyes, writer, actor, and producer Sharon Horgan and singer-songwriter Craig David.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One at 10.35pm.





