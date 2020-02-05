Daniel Radcliffe: 'It took guts to learn circus skills for Endgame'

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Daniel Radcliffe took lessons in circus skills to prepare for the physical demands of his London stage return.

The Harry Potter star’s role in Samuel Beckett’s Endgame at the Old Vic sees him constantly clambering up a ladder, sliding back down and at one point pretending to fall off it.

He said: “I have a friend in New York who grew up in a circus and spent a lot of his life doing ladder tricks and things like that. So before I started I was talking to him about what was possible.”

He mastered the trick of sliding down the ladder quite quickly as “it’s the easiest one and looks so cool”, adding: “The hardest is the fall, when the ladder comes away from the wall. It’s one of those things you have to do, but it takes a while to get the actual guts to do it.”

Radcliffe, 30, plays Clov, who spends the play running around after Alan Cumming’s Hamm, who is blind and unable to stand.

The actor said learning the tricks helped him to immerse himself in the character. He said: “I love the physicality. The physicality for me is often a really useful way of getting into a character. It’s a joy to do, it’s great, and I get a real sweat on every night.”

Radcliffe, who last appeared at the Old Vic three years ago in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, said his co-star had the harder role. “First of all he’s got a lot more lines, but I think not moving is harder than moving and he is locked in that position in that chair and there is something about leaving the stage and going back on which acts as a mental refresh. Alan never leaves the stage”.

Cumming said he had always “felt destined” to perform Beckett. He said: “When I was 20 I saw Krapp’s Last Tape and I just was mesmerised.”

