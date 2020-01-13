daniel-kaluuya-says-he’s-been-denied-uk-roles-because-of-the-colour-of-his-skin

Daniel Kaluuya has revealed that there have acting roles in the past that he’s been denied because of the colour of his skin.

Opening up in a new interview about why he’s even more successful in the US than he is at home in the UK, Kaluuya said that although he was going for a lot of roles in the UK he wasn’t getting them because of his race.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the Queen & Slim actor said: “I was going for a lot of stuff [in England] but I wasn’t getting roles because of the colour of my skin. It wasn’t fair. It was a trap.”

Giving an example, he said: “I went up for this show. It was 10 rounds of auditions. There was me and a white guy for the lead. It was about aliens. And I realised as I was going to one audition that the other guy had been given an acting coach. They didn’t love me like they loved him.

“And this is no joke. This is my life. This is a job. In any other profession, that would be weird, but it was accepted in mine. It happened a few times, and I went, ‘Nah. I’m not an idiot.’”

Kaluuya, who starred in Jordan Peele’s horror epic Get Out, then shared why he thought producers asked him to come to the auditions if they never planned on hiring him.

“I don’t know,” he said. “They probably liked the ideas I had and told them [to the other actor]. Maybe they were fighting for me, but the people who make the decisions weren’t in that room, so the auditions were a fraud.”

Last month, Stormzy reaffirmed that Britain still has a major problem with racism in a new interview, while also suggesting that Boris Johnson’s position as Prime Minister has helped to enable those attitudes.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica – with translated quotes via The Guardian – the paper asked Stormzy if he thought Britain was still racist.

“Definitely, 100%,” he replied, adding that some elements of that racism were still “hidden” within British society.