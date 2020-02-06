daniel-isn’t-real

Starring:

Andrew Ayala, Andrew Bridges, Chase Sui Wonders, Chukwudi Iwuji, Daniel Marconi, Faith Logan, Griffin Robert Faulkner, Hannah Marks, Jacqueline Honulik, Jamar Greene, Katie Chang, Mary Stuart Masterson, Michael Cuomo, Miles Robbins, Nathan Chandler Reid, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Peter McRobbie, Sasha Lane

Summary:

Troubled college freshman Luke (Miles Robbins) suffers a violent family trauma and resurrects his childhood imaginary friend Daniel (Patrick Schwarzenegger) to help him cope. Charismatic and full of manic energy, Daniel helps Luke to achieve his dreams, before pushing him to the very edge of sanity and into a desperate struggle for control of his mind — and his soul.

Genre(s):

Thriller, Horror

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

100 min