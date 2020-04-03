🔥Daniel Hopwood's design tricks for transforming a room in your home🔥

Interior designer Daniel Hopwood’s recent commissions have included the home of a Saudi princess, a monochrome bachelor pad for a high-flying City worker and a string of projects in Japan.

It’s all a world away from his own apartment which, while small, is in one of London’s most exclusive neighbourhoods.

Atop a Georgian terrace house just off Marylebone High Street, Hopwood’s two-bedroom penthouse measures 87 square metres, just shy of 1,000 square feet — or around seven parking spaces.

As is the case with most compact London homes, every inch of space works exceptionally hard.

Hopwood, who likes to tweak home interiors frequently, says when you start repurposing rooms and furnishings you fall back in love with them.

As a judge and co-presenter on the BBC’s The Great Interior Design Challenge, which documented the search to find Britain’s best amateur interior design talent across four seasons, architect-trained Hopwood is well versed in reimagining existing spaces.

The designer gave us a tour of his living room, talking us through the key decisions he made when giving it a recent seasonal update.

Watch our video for his top tips, above, or shop the look in our gallery below.

Get the look: Daniel Hopwood’s own small London apartment

Daniel Hopwood’s key design tricks

1. Wallpaper panels

If you’re not looking to make a permanent change, wallpaper panels are an ingenious solution.

In Hopwood’s main living space, behind a chartreuse yellow sofa, sits a set of four MDF panels covered in a stylish paper mural by artist Kata Lips.

The panels have been finished in a grey-stained oak edging that “just makes it look smarter”, says Hopwood. “If you’re going to move them around, and take them out again, you don’t damage the paper.”

Tektura, which makes hardy, fabric-backed vinyl wallpapers for hotels, printed the Shinrin Mono design to Hopwood’s panel dimensions.

Behind the panels is a hand-painted Japanese mural, with beautiful golds and bronzes, that Hopwood says he’d never want to get rid of. The panels, simply leaning against the wall, provide a refreshing update without having to do anything too drastic.

2. Make sustainable swaps

Hang heavy curtains in winter – “they’re massively practical” – then swap to lighter voiles in summer.

Clients sometimes don’t want to hear it, he adds, but it’s one of the most sustainable things you can do to your home.

3. Indulge in tech – and make a feature of windows

“It used to be that you needed reams of wires to install tech through the home,” says Hopwood, “But it’s such a treat.”

He adds: “When I was first renovating, I’d spent an absolute fortune on the flat and was running out of budget. The last thing you think of sometimes is a window dressing.”

Hopwood fitted some basic material blinds around the window seating area. But as sun damage took its toll on the dark fabric of the banquette, he started leaving the blinds down more often than not. “I was forgetting that at night-time the church lights up and everything looks really gorgeous.”

His solution? Powered silhouette blinds from Thomas Sanderson, which seem to curve with the window area and are operated using a pebble-like remote control.

“These are louvre as well, which is quite clever, so you can change the aspect you’ve got in a room quite quickly.”

Hopwood also rates Sonos music speakers – “You can save up and add things as you go” – and instant boiling water taps, so useful in a much-used kitchen.

Elsewhere in his home, Hopwood reveals a huge expense was his self-cleaning, self-flushing loo, a top-of-the-range Toto Neorest AC, which he loves: “It’s a good party trick,” he laughs.

4. Invest in good quality, then adapt it later

Hopwood’s B&B Italia sofa is over 15 years old. “It just won’t wear out, which is slightly annoying,” he says, “But it has Velcro on the covers so it can be changed.”

He has just had new covers made in a vibrant Pollen yellow velvet from Lelièvre, which look fabulous for spring and can always be swapped back for the original ones in colder months.

Cushions are easy to update, but Hopwood advises that we don’t “overdo it”. Layers of cushions used to be in fashion, he says, “but you should make them so they’re useful.”

Try good-quality, large-scale cushions that measure 50cm to 60cm max.

5. Greenery

Bringing plants into your home “shows the care that you have for the space that you live in”, says Hopwood.

Place them into corners to soften the edges of a room, and play with different heights to make the space look more interesting.

On one side of his living room, he has plants in a high tub that he bought from Made, while hand-beaten pots from Clifton Nurseries sit on a sideboard and stool beside the sofa.

6. Cluster accessories

“Group things to tell a story,” says Hopwood.

A precious bronze jaguar sits on the living room storage unit, clustered with small trees and lots of greenery. Hopwood added an orange Fifties German ceramic for a bit of colour.

“When you’re displaying things, make it a story, make it seasonal, make it about you,” he says. “Make it about colour balance, just as any painting is.”

On the windowsill sits another bronze. “That’s a Rodin bronze,” says Hopwood, “But you can take that and put it with something from West Elm or Made and everyone thinks it’s something really expensive.”

And does he mind when asked – for the umpteenth time – about The Great Interior Design Challenge?

“Of course not,” he laughs, “I mean, it was years ago, but I was in a very serious meeting in Kyoto recently when the translator told me one of the architects had just realised he watches me on Netflix!

“I learned a lot [from doing the show] about being resourceful.

“You don’t have one singular designer look anymore, which is what people were buying into in the late Nineties and early Noughties. It’s now much more eclectic and warmer and softer.

“You can get old pieces of furniture and do them up, mix and match old and new, be playful rather than having a homogeneous look.”

Video produced by Rob Le Mare

Photography by Juliet Murphy