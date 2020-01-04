daniel-farke-hails-teenage-adam-idah-after-hat-trick-sends-norwich-into-fa-cup-fourth-round-at-expense-of-preston

Adam Idah lived up to his pre-match billing as a “natural-born goalscorer” with a delightful hat-trick which breathed a little passion and romance into the FA Cup.

The 18-year-old striker was handed only his third senior appearance, with Teemu Pukki, Dennis Srbeny and Josip Drmic all missing through injury.

Idah took his chance with deadly aplomb, bagging a fine first-half double before completing his treble from the spot.

Todd Cantwell was Norwich’s designated penalty taker but Idah had the confidence to grab the ball and smash it past Connor Ripley.

Idah had been expected to head out on loan this month in order to gain regular first-team football but, after helping Norwich into the fourth round for the first time in seven years, manager Daniel Farke may now think again.

Cork-born Idah, who has represented the Republic of Ireland from under-16 to under-21 level, joined Norwich as an academy scholar in 201 and he could now feature in the trip to Manchester United on Saturday, with Farke, whose side lie bottom of the Premier League, saying: “Adam deserves to be in the spotlight today.

“He got his chance due to a few injuries but Adam is prepared to deliver at this level. He grabbed his chance with both hands, not just with his goals but the way he held up the ball and linked the play.