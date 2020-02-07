daniel-dubois-vs-joe-joyce-winner-will-earn-world-title-shot-by-the-end-of-2020,-frank-warren-predicts

Frank Warren believes the winner of Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce could earn a shot at a heavyweight world title by the end of the year.

Dubois and Joyce, both undefeated, will meet at the O2 Arena in London on 11 April in a huge domestic dust-up.

Both Londoners have world title aspirations with Dubois, who has 13 knockouts from 14 wins, currently ranked third by the WBO.

There are four major titles on offer in a heavyweight division that is already mapped out for much of 2020. Deontay Wilder will put his WBC title on the line against Tyson Fury once again on 22 February with the option of a trilogy fight already agreed between the two camps.

Anthony Joshua meanwhile holds the IBF, WBO and WBA straps but has two mandatory title defences immediately on the horizon against IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev – likely to take place in June at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – and WBO mandatory Oleksandr Usyk.

Once the dust settles and routes to title shots are a little clearler, Warren believes Dubois or Joyce will be next in line.

“These are the two best young and up-and-coming heavyweights,” Frank Warren said on Good Morning Britain. “I believe this is a virtual eliminator for a world title, so by the time Tyson fights Wilder, by the time Anthony Joshua has his two mandatories, this time at the end of this year, the winner will fight for a world title. This is a big moment for British heavyweight boxing.”

Joyce, a silver medallist at Rio 2016, has won all 10 of his professional bouts, getting the win over former world title challenger Bryan Jennings last July.

Dubois believes however he is destined for the biggest win of his career to date in April.

“This will be the fight that announces me to the world,” the Greenwich fighter said. “I think I’m better than Joe in every department. Better jab, movement, more power. The only thing Joe has over me is experience. This will be the most devastating performance of my career.”