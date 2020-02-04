daniel-dubois-vs-joe-joyce:-frank-warren-hopeful-fight-announcement-is-coming-soon-after-positive-talks

Frank Warren hopes talks over a huge domestic showdown between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce are close to a breakthrough.

Dubois, 22, is regarded as the brightest young prospect in heavyweight boxing having stopped 13 of his 14 professional opponents by knockout.

The Greenwich fighter hopes to push himself into world contention this year but Joyce, another unbeaten Londoner, hopes to halt his progress.

Joyce won silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and has secured 10 wins since turning professional, securing a points win over former world title challenger Bryant Jennings last time out.

“I am hoping we might be in a position to announce that soon,” Warren told the 5 Live Boxing Podcast.

“We are in peak discussions at and I think there is a will to get it done.”

Dubois is now ranked in all four of boxing’s major organisations, sat third in the WBO rankings behind champion Anthony Joshua, mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk with former champion Joseph Parker at no.2.

Joyce would serve as the biggest test of Dubois’ career to date with a defeat to his fellow Londoner likely to lengthen his wait for a world title shot.

And Warren admits pairing his young fighter with Joyce will be one of the biggest risks of his career.

“Yes, it will be without a doubt. Probably the biggest risk.

“For Daniel it’s a quite a jump up – to be fighting at this stage of his career in such a significant fight, so it’s a big decision to make.

“I am not worried about Daniel’s stamina. My only concern if I have one is Joe’s vast experience – how long he has been boxing. And he’s undefeated, a winning fighter.”