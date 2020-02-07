daniel-dubois-vs-joe-joyce-confirmed-with-london-heavyweights-set-to-collide-on-11-april

Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce will collide in an all-London heavyweight showdown on 11 April at the O2 Arena.

22-year-old Dubois is regarded as perhaps the brightest young prospect in the heavyweight ranks having stopped 13 of his 14 opponents via knockout during a thrilling start to his career.

The Greenwich fighter is hoping to force his way into the world title conversation alongside Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in 2020 after ending last year with another brutal KO against Kyotaro Fujimoto in December.

34-year-old Joyce however poses the biggest threat to those ambitions. The Putney fighter, who won silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016, has claimed 10 wins from 10 since turning professional, securing a points win over former world title challenger Bryant Jennings last July.

Joyce is also undefeated. (Getty Images)

Joyce was slated to challenge for the European belt against Marco Huck in January, only for a hand injury to force the German to pull out.

Instead, a huge domestic dust-up awaits in April following confirmation from promoter Frank Warren on Friday morning live on Good Morning Britain.

Dubois said: “I’m 100 percent ready for this. I’m going to put Joe to sleep so bring your sleeping bag.”

Taking aim at his opponent’s record, Joyce said: I don’t think I have a similar record [to him]. All my opponents have had winning records. I don’t know if you saw Daniel’s last fight… Who has he fought?”

Dubois described their meeting as a ‘career-defining’ fight with Warren adding he sees the bout as a ‘virtual eliminator’ for one of the heavyweight titles – with Joshua currently holding the WBO, IBF and WBA straps and Wilder the reigning WBC king.