daniel-dae-kim-praises-anti-malarial-drug-touted-by-president-trump-after-quick-covid-19-recovery

Lost star Daniel Dae Kim took to Instagram this weekend to let his fans know that he is doing much better after his coronavirus diagnosis. The 51-year-old actor says that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine – which has been touted by President Donald Trump – was the “secret weapon” to his recovery.

Kim says that after getting the treatment from his doctor, he is “practically back to normal” just days after revealing that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Kim added that the drug was “critical” to his speedy recovery.

MUST WATCH: Actor Daniel Dae Kim credits Hydroxychloroquine as “crucial” to his coronavirus recovery. pic.twitter.com/ClGfhStDgW — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) March 22, 2020

“Yes, this is the drug that the President mentioned the other day,” Kim said in the video while explaining that Dr. Anthony Fauci had been cautious when he said that the reported success stories attributed to the drug were “only based on personal accounts.”

“Well, add my name to those personal accounts, because I am feeling better,” Kim stated as he revealed the drug has been “used with great success” against the coronavirus in Korea. The Hawaii Five-O actor stopped short of calling the drug a cure, but he believes that the drug was “crucial” to his recovery.

With a big smile, the actor said that he is “obviously” not a doctor or a lawyer, but he has played them on TV. Kim also said that his quarantine could come to an end as early as Monday, and he would like to be tested again for “peace of mind.” However, there just aren’t enough tests for him to be able to do that.

Kim spoke about the “serious problem” America is facing due to the shortage of medical supplies, like masks and tests. He said that this mystifies him because the country had a several month head-start to prepare for the outbreak.

Daniel Dae Kim also told fans that his family is still symptom free, but they are “just bored, like the rest of us.”

Late last week, President Trump started touting a promising cocktail of drugs that he believes should be used immediately to battle the COVID-19 outbreak.

President Trump announced FDA approval for Physicians to prescribe a treatment for COVID-19 this morning at the White House. A common antibiotic (Azithromycin) and a malaria drug invented in the 1940s (hydroxychloroquine) to form an anti-viral cocktail. Dosages not discussed. — Dan DeBusschere (@DanDeBusschere) March 20, 2020

“HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains – Thank You!,” Trump tweeted on Saturday. “Hopefully they will BOTH … be put in use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, MOVE FAST, and GOD BLESS EVERYONE!”

In his tweet, the POTUS tagged the official Twitter accounts for the Centers for Disease Control, the Food and Drug Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, and FDA boss Stephen Hahn.

“This would be a gift from heaven, this would be a gift from God if it works,” Trump said at a weekend press conference. “We are going to pray to God that it does work.”



