daniel-craig-doubted-he-was-‘physically-able’-to-play-james-bond-amid-‘exploding-ankle’-during-no-time-to-die-filming

Daniel Craig has admitted he feared he wouldn’t be physically able to take on No Time To Die, as it is confirmed the latest James Bond film will be his final.

Following Spectre, released in 2015, 51-year-old Daniel revealed his plans to step down from the role of the suave 007 spy after wondering if his body could take another film.

After needing arthroscopic surgery after injuring his knee during a fight scene with Dave Bautista in his last outing, we can hardly blame the man for wanting to look after himself.

He admitted to Entertainment Weekly: ‘I finished that movie with a broken leg. I had to question myself: Was I physically capable of doing [another one] or did I want to do another one? Because that phone call to your wife saying “I’ve broken my leg” is not pleasant.’

You’re not wrong there.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Still, the star – who has daughter Ella, 26, with ex-wife Fiona Loudon and a 15-month-old daughter with spouse Rachel Weisz – signed up for upcoming movie No Time To Die, but was hit by another serious injury again when his ankle ‘exploded’

He explained: ‘I was running down a floating dock, and it was wet, and I slipped, and I fell over, and my ankle exploded.

‘Unfortunately, I’ve been in the same situation before and I know the feeling of a rupturing tendon. I was just like, “Oh, fk”.’

The actor needed surgery and was warned he’d need to take 10 weeks off to recover. In true James Bond fashion, though, he rushed himself back to work after just a fortnight.

He said: ‘I’ve got a great surgeon in London who said, “[Have this operation] and you’ll be ready to run in 10 weeks.” You know, 10 weeks is sometimes the length of a movie shoot. Not on a Bond movie. It’s just a small part of it. So I was like, “OK, let’s do this.”

‘I was back at work in two weeks, and in 10 weeks I was throwing myself around like an idiot again.’

No Time To Die is in cinemas 2 April.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Daniel Craig would be ‘over the moon’ with Knives Out sequel as director teases franchise

MORE: Barbara Broccoli doesn’t know who will replace Daniel Craig as James Bond after No Time To Die





