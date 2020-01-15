daniel-craig-can’t-escape-james-bond-as-007-replaces-martini-for-new-beverage

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Daniel Craig is starring in the brand new Heineken advert, but despite walking away from the iconic role of James Bond, it seems he’ll never be able to escape the 007 agent.

And the actor was more than okay to play on the fact he’ll always be seen as the spy as he trolled himself in the two-minute clip.

After lounging in the sun, the star can be seen hopping into a taxi with the driver mistaking him for Bond.

Driving the 51-year-old as fast as she could to his destination, the star then steps out of the cab where he’s dropped off at some lavish event.

But he’s only in his underwear, so he has to go and steal the character’s iconic black suit and bow tie from one of the cloakrooms.

Running past flames in a kitchen he then realises he’s left his passport in the taxi, but the driver refuses to Daniel’s belongings to James Bond.

This doesn’t stop him from getting a beverage, but instead of going for the usual Martini, the actor opts for a Heineken.

At the end, Daniel looks at the camera as the caption reads: ‘Once James Bond, always James Bond.’

The launch comes months before the new James Bond film, No Time To Die, is set to be released.

Just recently the current Bond recently spoke about his choice of drink and how he’s not actually a huge fan of the Martini.

‘Whenever someone asks me, “Would you like it shaken or stirred?” I feel like punching him in the face,’ he reportedly said.

‘You go into a bar for one drink and you are served three,’ he continued. ‘Besides, I am not really into martinis. I prefer beer.’

The Layer Cake actor also isn’t that keen on violence and guns, proving he actually doesn’t have that much in common with the spy…

‘You might find this amusing, but I’m scared of guns,’ he added to the Mirror. ‘Seriously, I once saw a gunshot wound up close. It was horrible.

‘And in a scene where I had to climb a 60-metre crane I overcame a paralysing fear of heights.’

No Time To Die is released in cinemas on 2 April, 2020.





