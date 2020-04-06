daniel-craig-and-rachel-weisz-have-made-a-rare-public-appearance-to-clap-hands-for-a-recently-available-campaign:-how’s-their-love-story-going-on?-read-to-learn.

We have been well alert to the truth that James Bond star Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz often maintain a minimal profile about their personal lives. How’s recently they made a public appearance because of social cause? Let’s take a glance.

Many Celebs COMBINED WITH THE Cast VIRTUALLY NO TIME To Die Come Forward For #Clapfor careers campaign!

As the couple rarely makes any appearances, ever they both were seen clapping for the NHS workers alongside the cast of these recent upcoming movie VIRTUALLY NO TIME To Die.

THE UNITED KINGDOM has launched the campaign titled #ClapForCarers initiative where they encourage visitors to show their support for the selfless healthcare workers that are on the frontlines through the current health crisis working the whole day. Many celebs have participated in this campaign and clapping for these brave selfless medical workers that are working while keeping their very own lives at an increased risk. This campaign aims to uplift their spirits and cause them to become work hard because they are doing for such a long time.

The Upcoming Bond Movie Has Been Postponed BECAUSE OF THE Outbreak Of COVID-19!

Even the royal family including Prince William and Kate Middleton with their there kids clapping aswell. Aside from them even other celebs like Piers Morgan, Peter Andre, Victoria and david Beckham, and Stacey Solomon also took part in this campaign aswell.

Upcoming Bond movie VIRTUALLY NO TIME To Due has been pushed further and today is slated release a during 12 November in britain. The film had already faced just one more delay back 2018 when Danny Boyle quit because the director because of creative differences. Nevertheless the film is ready but has been Postponed because of the Coronavirus scare.