dani-olmo-open-to-transfer-as-chelsea,-tottenham-and-barcelona-submit-offers-to-dinamo-zagreb

Dani Olmo admits he is open to moving in the January transfer window with Dinamo Zagreb considering offers from Chelsea, Tottenham and Barcelona.

The 21-year-old is widely regarded as one of Spain’s best young prospects having been developed by Barcelona’s academy before joining Dinamo Zagreb in 2014.

Olmo, who has scored eight goals and registered seven assists in 22 appearances for the Croatian side this season, has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe, while Manchester United were keen to sign the midfielder last summer.

According to Catalan newspaper L’Esportiu, Dinamo have now received proposals from Chelsea, Spurs and Olmo’s former club Barcelona for the January transfer window.

And the midfielder has indicated that he would be willing to move to the Premier League this month.

‘I am at the best of in short career and I feel great,’ Olmo said in an interview with L’Esportiu.

‘Maybe the ideal time to leave the Dinamo would have been last summer, but no offers came.’

Asked if he would prefer to leave in the January transfer window or wait until the end of the season, Olmo replied: ‘I don’t know, it’s a matter of my representatives.

‘But if there is an understanding between the clubs, I think the best thing for everyone is to leave Zagreb now.

‘Dinamo would get a good transfer [fee] and I would play in one of the biggest teams in the world, in one of the five best leagues.

My goal is to go to the European Championship [with Spain] and it will be difficult for me if in the next six months I’m only playing in a smaller league, like the one in Croatia.

‘I want to take a step forward. And not only to go to the Euro, but also to keep improving. It’s not that I’m being offered, it’s just that I’m ready to take a step forward in my career.

‘They [Dinamo] are open to hearing offers and they have passed it to us.

‘We all want the best for everyone. We don’t want to hurt the club.’





