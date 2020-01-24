dani-dyer-refuses-to-drink-tap-water-because-‘that’s-how-the-government-will-kill-us’

Dani Dyer has revealed she won’t drink tap water because she believes that’s ‘how the government is going to kill us’.

Speaking to Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain, the Love Island winner spoke about her new book, What Would Dani Do?

But Kate couldn’t help but quiz the 23-year-old on a section of her book where she says she refuses to drink tap water.

‘One thing that struck us was that you say don’t drink water from the taps because that’s how the government is going to kill us?’ Kate asked.

Laughing Dani replied: ‘I studied history and I learned all about Cholera and it’s so silly but I just thought if that disease can kill that many people how has it changed?

‘I know it sounds silly and I know I sound really stupid but yeh I just can’t drink tap water.’

Clearly fascinated by this Kate continued: ‘So if you think the government was going to kill us you think that’s the way they would do it?’

‘I feel quite rude when I go around someone’s house, I will drink it but I’m sort of looking at every mouthful,’ Dani added.

‘I’m just passionate about it.’

Dani, who won Love Island with her then-boyfriend Jack Fincham also revealed she added an extra chapter in her book to talk about love and relationships.

She exclaimed: ‘I know still young myself and I’m not an expert but I wanted to give an insight myself.’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Dani Dyer hits back at Love Island showmance claims with ex Jack Fincham: ‘I would never fake a relationship’

MORE: Celebs Go Dating’s Jack Fincham wound up as date says he’s not over Love Island ex Dani Dyer





