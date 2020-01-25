dani-dyer-admits-she-had-no-idea-about-jack-fincham’s-baby-news-as-she-breaks-silence

Dani Dyer has broken her silence on her ex-boyfriend Jack Fincham shocking fans by revealing he’s now a dad.

Jack, who met Dani on the 2018 series of Love Island, shared the news that he had welcomed a baby daughter.

Chatting to Rylan Clarke Neal on his BBC Radio 2 show, Dani said: ‘100% congratulations, everyone loves a baby.’

Asked by the host whether she knew in advance, Dani admitted she had no idea.

‘No of course not! No news,’ she said. ‘When everyone else found out, I found out.’

Asked what she wants to say in response to the news, the star simply answered: ‘All it is, everyone loves a baby and I wish them all the best. Congratulations. There you go!’

Sharing a photo with his newborn baby daughter Blossom, Jack wrote: ‘I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media.

‘This blessing I chose not to. I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a tv show, which throws you straight into the public eye…which I will forever be grateful for.

‘However, I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever.

‘This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other.’

The post continued: ‘I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girl’s mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout. Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great.

‘I am now a proud dad to a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born 8lb 2oz on 24th January 2020.’

Jack’s fans and fellow Love Islanders quickly took to social media to wish him ‘congratulations’.

Alex George wrote: ‘You are going to be such a good Dad, can’t wait to meet her.’

Eyal Brooker commented: ‘Whaaattt!!! Congratulations bro! Wishing you health & happiness. You’re going to be the best dad.’

Adam Collard added: ‘Verified Mate we love you, best guy ever and excited for this next chapter.’





